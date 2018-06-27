Xi says China not ´expansionist´ but won´t give up territory

Beijing: President Xi Jinping told US Defense Secretary James Mattis Wednesday that China would not create chaos in the world, but he defended its claim to disputed islands in the South China Sea.



"Chinese people must build a strong socialist modernised country, but we insist on taking the path of peaceful development. We will not follow the path of expansionism and colonialism, we will not bring chaos to the world," Xi told the visiting Pentagon chief.

But Xi, quoted by Xinhua news agency, added: "From the territory left by our ancestors, (we won´t) give up even one inch."