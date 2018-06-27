All-round gains for Holder in Test rankings

Windies captain Jason Holder has made notable upward movement in the MRF Tyres ICC Test Player Rankings after a fine all-round effort in the Bridgetown Test, which his side lost by four wickets as the three-match series ended in a 1-1 draw on Tuesday.

Holder has moved up 10 places to take 54th position among batsmen after scores of 74 and 15, while his impressive match haul of 9/60 has lifted him 11 places to a career-best 25th position among bowlers. The 26-year-old from Barbados has also moved up three slots to take sixth position in the all-rounders’ list.

Holder’s team-mate Shane Dowrich has gained 14 places to take 51st position among batsmen after scores of 71 and 16, while several Sri Lanka players have advanced in the rankings after their team became the first from Asia to win a Test match at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown.

Niroshan Dickwella has gained three places to reach 37th position after scores of 42 and six, while Dilruwan Perera’s 34 runs in the match, including a fighting 23 not out that anchored the chase, has helped him move up by two slots to take 85th position.

Among their bowlers, stand-in captain Suranga Lakmal has gained one slot to reach a career-best 28th position after picking five wickets in the match, while Lahiru Kumara (up 10 places to 41st) and Kasun Rajitha (up 27 places to 44th) have also made notable gains.

Sri Lanka and the Windies have retained their sixth and ninth positions in the MRF Tyres ICC Test Team Rankings, but the Windies now have the chance to move ahead of Bangladesh by winning an upcoming two-Test series against them.

Series scenarios:

Bangladesh win 2-0: Bangladesh 83, Windies 67

Bangladesh win 1-0: Bangladesh 80, Windies 68

Drawn series: Bangladesh 75, Windies 72

Windies win 1-0: Windies 75, Bangladesh 69

Windies win 2-0: Windies 77, Bangladesh 67

Series schedule:

4-8 July: 1st Test, Antigua

12-16 July: 2nd Test, Kingston

The Test team rankings, unlike the ODI and T20I rankings, are updated after the end of the series and the Test predictor function is available here.

MRF Tyres ICC Test Team Rankings

(as of 27 June, after the Windies-Sri Lanka series)

Rank Team Points

1 India 125

2 South Africa 112

3 Australia 106

4 New Zealand 102

5 England 97

6 Sri Lanka 91 (-3)

7 Pakistan 88

8 Bangladesh 75

9 Windies 72 (+5)

10 Zimbabwe 2

Also played:

Ireland – 1 match, 0 points

Afghanistan – 1 match, 0 points

(Developed by David Kendix)

MRF Tyres ICC Test Player Rankings

(as of 27 June after the Windies-Sri Lanka series and before the Windies-Bangladesh series):

Batsmen (top 10)

Rank (+/-) Player Team Pts Avge Highest Rating

1 (-) Steve Smith Aus 929 61.37 947 v SA at Durban 2018

2 (-) Virat Kohli Ind 903 53.40 912 v SA at Johannesburg 2018

3 (-) Joe Root Eng 855 52.28 917 v Aus at Trent Bridge 2015

4 (-) Kane Williamson NZ 847 50.35 893 v Aus at Perth 2015

5 (-) David Warner Aus 820 48.20 880 v NZ at Perth 2015

6 (-) Cheteshwar Pujara Ind 799 50.34 888 v SL at Nagpur 2017

7 (-) Dean Elgar SA 784! 42.58 784 v Aus at Johannesburg 2018

8 (-) Aiden Markram SA 759*! 55.55 759 v Aus at Johannesburg 2018

9 (-) Dinesh Chandimal SL 747 44.96 755 v Win at St Lucia 2018

10 (-) Hashim Amla SA 726 48.03 907 v Pak at Abu Dhabi 2013

Other selected rankings

Rank (+/-) Player Team Pts Avge Highest Rating

25 (-) Tamim Iqbal Ban 617 38.68 v Aus at Mirpur 2017

26 (-) Mushfiqur Rahim Ban 615 34.96 v Aus at Chittagong 2017

27 (-) Mominul Haque Ban 612 46.82 v Pak at Mirpur 2015

37 (+3) Niroshan Dickwella SL 568* 32.38 v Ind at Kolkata 2017

51 (+14) Shane Dowrich Win 497*! 28.91 v SL at Barbados 2018

54 (+10) Jason Holder Win 488! 30.12 v SL at Barbados 2018

85 (+2) Dilruwan Perera SL 375 21.47 v Pak at Dubai 2017

Bowlers (top 10)

Rank (+/-) Player Team Pts Average Highest Rating

1 (-) Kagiso Rabada SA 897 21.59 902 v Aus at Port Elizabeth 2018

2 (-) James Anderson Eng 892 27.23 896 v Win at Lord's 2017

3 (-) Ravindra Jadeja Ind 866 23.11 899 v Aus at Ranchi 2017

4 (-) Vernon Philander SA 845 21.46 912 v Ind at Johannesburg 2013

5 (-) Ravichandran Ashwin Ind 811 25.34 904 v Eng at Mumbai 2016

6= (-) Morne Morkel SA 800! 27.66 800 v Aus at Johannesburg 2018

7 (-) Pat Cummins Aus 800*! 23.81 800 v SA at Johannesburg 2018

8 (-) Trent Boult NZ 795 27.84 825 v Eng at Lord's 2015

9 (-) Neil Wagner NZ 765 28.26 785 v Win at Wellington 2017

10 (-) Josh Hazlewood Aus 759 26.84 863 v Ind at Bengaluru 2017

Other selected rankings

Rank (+/-) Player Team Pts Avge Highest Rating

25 (+11) Jason Holder Win 588*! 34.38 588 v SL at Barbados 2018

28= (+1) Suranga Lakmal SL 574! 41.28 574 v Win at Barbados 2018

41 (+10) Lahiru Kumara SL 379*! 36.87 379 v Win at Barbados 2018

44 (+27) Kasun Rajitha SL 374*! 14.54 374 v Win at Barbados 2018

20 (-) Shakib Al Hasan Ban 655 32.35 705 v Aus at Mirpur 2017

34 (-1) Taijul Islam Ban 512*! 35.81 512 v SL at Dhaka 2018

All-rounders (top five)

Rank (+/-) Player Team Pts Highest Rating

1 (-) Shakib Al Hasan Ban 420 489 v Aus at Mirpur 2017

2 (-) Ravindra Jadeja Ind 394 438 v SL at Colombo (SSC) 2017

3 (-) Vernon Philander SA 371 376 v Aus at Cape Town 2014

4 (-) R. Ashwin Ind 365 493 v Eng at Mohali 2016

5 (-) Ben Stokes Eng 327/* 396 v Win at Lord's 2017