Nisar Khuhro’s nomination papers rejected for concealing assets, wife

KARACHI: Election Tribunal has rejected nomination papers of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Sindh President Nisar Khuhro for concealing 166 acres of land, and not declaring a wife and daughter.



The nomination papers of Khuhro were rejected from PS-11 Larkana 2 for forging and concealing information.

Khurhro, in his nomination papers, had declared two wives instead of three and four children. The PPP Sindh president was disqualified for contesting elections for concealing 166 acres of land, a wife and a daughter.

Meanwhile, Nisar Khuhro has said that he would appeal against ET’s verdict as he did not hide anything in the nomination papers.