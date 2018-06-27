Wed June 27, 2018
World

AFP
June 27, 2018

Putin voices hope Trump advisor´s visit ´first step´ to improve ties

Moscow: Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday expressed hope that the visit to Moscow of US leader Donald Trump´s national security advisor would help revive bilateral ties amid tensions between Moscow and the West.

"Your visit to Moscow gives us hope that we can at least take the first step to reviving full-blown ties between our states," Putin told US National Security Advisor John Bolton at the start of the meeting at the Kremlin, according to Russian news agencies.

