Mandated assistance to ECP will be provided for general elections, top military brass decides

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday chaired 211th Corps Commanders’ Conference at GHQ.



The forum reviewed geo-strategic environment and recent security and other related developments in the region, according to Inter Services Public Relations,

The forum decided to continue contributing positive efforts to carry forward dividends of achieved domestic peace and stability beyond borders to the region. Progress of Operation Radd ul Fasaad and socio-economic development in cleared areas was also deliberated with commitment to achieve lasting peace and stability.

It also discussed provision of mandated assistance to Election Commission of Pakistan for free, fair and transparent conduct of General Elections 2018.

COAS General Bajwa directed that this national duty be performed with utmost responsibility and without losing any focus on defence and internal security challenges in hand.