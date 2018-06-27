Wed June 27, 2018
National

Web Desk
June 27, 2018

Two-storey-building collapses in DG Khan

Two people were rushed to hospital after a two-storry building collapsed in Dera Ghazi Khan district in south Punjab, according to Geo News.

TV footage  showed  the under construction structure collapsing in   Loha Bazaar area of the city.

According to Geo TV correspondent, an adjacent building also came down  in the incident.

Rescuers and police were dispatched to the area to retrieve  those trapped under the rubble.

There was no immediate reports about how many people might have  trapped under the debris. 


