Two-storey-building collapses in DG Khan

Two people were rushed to hospital after a two-storry building collapsed in Dera Ghazi Khan district in south Punjab, according to Geo News.

TV footage showed the under construction structure collapsing in Loha Bazaar area of the city.

According to Geo TV correspondent, an adjacent building also came down in the incident.

Rescuers and police were dispatched to the area to retrieve those trapped under the rubble.

There was no immediate reports about how many people might have trapped under the debris.



