Ailing Irrfan's spokesperson shuts down rumours of Shah Rukh Khan offering help in London

Rumours were rife some time back regarding Bollywood great Shah Rukh Khan visiting and lending help to Irrfan Khan in London who is currently undergoing treatment for neuroendocrine tumour that he was diagnosed with in March.



However, it is not true, says Irrfan’s spokesperson who has quieted all such news in an official statement he made today (Wednesday).

“The story floating around of Shahrukh and Irrfan is a fragment of imagination of some individual who has whipped out the story through their unreliable sources. It has no truth to it. While the duo are friends, the story of their meeting and the subsequent incidents has no truth,” read the statement.

According to prior reports, Shah Rukh Khan had offered keys of his London residence to Irrfan’s family so they could feel at home during the actor’s treatment.

The reports also stated that Irrfan’s wife Sutapa Sikdar had called SRK a day before his arrival in London.

However, it has all been fabricated, it seems by the latest update issued by Irrfan’s spokesperson.