New dams vital for Pakistan's survival: CJ

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar on Wednesday stressed the need for building new dams saying new water reservoirs are vital for Pakistan's survival.

The remarks came during the hearing of a case pertaining to Kalabagh Dam.

At the onset of the hearing, applicant told the court that initially all the federating units had agreed to bulid Kalabagh Dam.

The CJ then remarked that the issue was not that simple. He said the court has sought assistance from Aitzaz Ahsan and Shamsul Malik in the case.

"Is Pakistan survival possible without water? underground water level has reduced alarmingly in Quetta. What measures are necessary that should be taken to address the issue of water scarcity," he said.

He said what would be water situation within the next five years if "Pakistan dam" is not built.

The chief justice of Pakistan said dams are vital for Pakistan's survival for which all the four brothers (provinces) need to make consensus.

Hes said peasants would be under debt if the lands became infertile. "We neeed to work on war footing".

Aitzaz Ahsan argued that opponents of dams should be approached. The CJ responded saying why shouldn't the country focus on the dams first that are not controversial.

He lamented that nothing was done to build dams. "What has democratic government done to build dams? Tell us where will the dams would be built. Tell me the solution. I won't let you go, until the solution is found. Tell me the people concerned, names of experts, I will close the door after summoning all the relevant people. At least we should discuss the issue".