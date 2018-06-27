Wed June 27, 2018
National

Web Desk
June 27, 2018

Pak NSA Nasser Janjua resigns

ISLAMBAD: National Security Adviser Lt Gen (retd) Nasser Khan Janjua has resigned from his post on Wednesday after serving on the position for almost three years.

The former chief of Southern Command was appointed as NSA on October 22nd, 2015 with a status of minister of state. Caretaker prime minister Nasirul Mulk has accepted Janjua's resignation, according to the National Security Division.

He had replaced Sartaj Aziz who was holding dual posts as Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs as  well as NSA. 

