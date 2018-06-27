Wed June 27, 2018
Entertainment

Web Desk
June 27, 2018

Salman Khan's ‘Race 3’ listed as one of the world’s lowest rated movies

MUMBAI:  Despite its magnanimous triumph at the screen and stunning box office figures globally, Salman Khan starrer ‘Race 3’ has failed pathetically to impress all as it has been termed as one of the lowest rated movies in the world.

According to a recent report in Times Now, the third edition of the 'Race' franchise has been featured in IMDb’s list of ‘lowest rated movies’ in the world. Other films that the list includes are 'Legend of Drona', 'Himmatwala', 'Humshakals', 'Kya Kool Hain Hum' and 'Tees Maar Khan'.

Having a stellar star-cast of Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah, Saqib Saleem and Freddy Daruwala, 'Race 3' received a mixed response from the audiences, many of which felt it is Bollywood’s worst production so far.

Marking actor Bobby Deol’s return to the silver screen after a hiatus of many years, ‘Race 3’ found itself at the center of immense criticism and memes that were created online. However, the film was largely defended by the actor who thought that the movie wouldn’t have broken box office records if it was that bad. 

