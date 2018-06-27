Imran Khan appears before election tribunal

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan on Wednesday appeared before an election tribunal to fulfill a requirement to get his nomination papers approved .



According to Geo News, the PTI chairman filled a field in the nomination papers that was earlier left unfilled.

Fulfilling the criteria under clause 6, Imran Khan wrote that he has built Shaukat Khanum Hospital and Namal University beside creating awareness among people to fight for their constitutional rights .

Under the clause, it was mandatory for candidates to provide information regarding the work they have carried out in their constituencies.







