One dead, 12 hurt in blast at Texas hospital

TEXAS: At least one person was killed and 12 others were injured during after an explosion at a hospital at Gatesville in Texas, US media, citing authorities reported on Tuesday.



According to initial reports, the explosion occurred in an area where the hospital is being expanded, while the investigators are looking into a boiler room that was under construction.

The blast was so loud, it shook walls and knocked out power in parts of town, black smoke billowing after the explosion on hospital grounds.



The hospital has been shut down and the patients were being sent other hospitals in the area, said reports.



The emergency crews swarmed the area to start rescue operation at Coryell Memorial Healthcare System.