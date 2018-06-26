Tue June 26, 2018
Sports

AFP
June 26, 2018

Former finalist Bouchard wins qualifier on road to Wimbledon

LONDON: Struggling former Wimbledon finalist Eugenie Bouchard started her bid to qualify for the Grand Slam with a 6-0, 6-2 victory over Zhu Lin on Tuesday.

Bouchard became the first Canadian to reach a Grand Slam singles final when she made the Wimbledon title match in 2014 before losing to Petra Kvitova.

But hampered by injuries and poor form, Bouchard has got to the quarter-finals of a major only once since then as she plummeted down the rankings.

Bouchard failed to make it beyond the opening round in two of her last three Wimbledon appearances and in January dropped out of the top 100 for the first time in five years.

The 24-year-old, ranked 191st, missed her first Grand Slam since 2013 when she failed to qualify for the French Open last month.

Wimbledon declined to give Bouchard a wild card, meaning the star was forced to embark on a first trip to unglamourous Roehampton for the qualifying event.

But Bouchard has shown signs of life on grass this month, reaching the quarter-finals in Birmingham before losing to Jennifer Brady.

She easily aced her first qualifying test, routing China´s Zhu in just 51 minutes.

However, Bouchard needs to win two more matches to secure her place in the women´s main draw at the All England Club.

Her next opponent is Slovakia´s Karolina Muchova on Wednesday.

