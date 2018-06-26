Tue June 26, 2018
National

June 26, 2018

PPP always represented downtrodden masses: Zardari

ISLAMABAD: Former president and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari Tuesday instructed party workers to work in unison for the party’s nominated candidates in the forthcoming elections.

Speaking to the workers from constituency NA-57 at Bilawal House Lahore, he said PPP opponents have nothing against party except false and concocted allegations and tall and shallow claims.

He said the party leadership always sided with the people of Pakistan and always fulfilled their promises.

He said whenever the opponents of PPP came to power, they had always targeted PPP, adding PPP had always represented the downtrodden masses and would continue to do so.

Meanwhile, Chief of Jamiat-e-Ulema-e-Pakistan Abul Khair Zubair also called on the former president at Bilawal House Lahore and discussed current political situation of the country focusing forthcoming elections.

