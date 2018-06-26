Tue June 26, 2018
World

REUTERS
June 26, 2018

Meghan´s father: If Queen Elizabeth meets Trump, she should meet me too

LONDON: Thomas Markle, whose daughter Meghan married Britain´s Prince Harry last month, said that if Queen Elizabeth meets U.S. President Donald Trump next month, she should also make time to meet him, the TMZ website reported.

With a comment that is likely to bring unease to the British royal family, Markle appears to rebuke Elizabeth for planning to meet Trump when he visits Britain on July 13.

"If the queen is willing to meet our arrogant and insensitive president, she has no excuse not to meet me – I’m nowhere near as bad," Markle told the U.S. celebrity website.

Markle missed his daughter´s wedding because he was ill but disclosed in an interview earlier this month that his new son-in-law had told him to give Trump a chance.

Markle said he felt the British royal family had put him in the "penalty box" after that interview.

He said he had not spoken to his daughter or anyone else from the palace since the ITV interview.

