Tue June 26, 2018
National

June 26, 2018

Shahbaz Sharif vows to make Karachi better than Lahore

KARACHI: President Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Shahbaz Sharif desisted from supporting Nawaz Sharif’s statements and observed that he is oblivious to existence of any ‘aliens.’

While addressing an event in Karachi’s Lyari area on Tuesday the PML-N chief stated: “The Holy Quran only mentions jinns and nothing else.”

Commenting further he stated that Karachi’s peace has been majorly reinstated owing to incessant efforts by Rangers. We will make Karachi better than Lahore if given a chance. You are free to compare our performance with that of our competitors.”

"We didn't come to power in Karachi before, only people of Punjab gave us the mandate," he stated.

Upon his arrival in Karachi on Monday to kick start his election campaign, Sharif avowed to strive for progress and affluence for the metropolis.

The chairman while talking at an event at Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry, promised to handle the most precarious matters concerning the city if his party gets hold of the federal governance once again.

