Farhan Saeed to sing PTI’s election campaign song

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has collaborated with Farhan Saeed to sing its official song for elections 2018 campaign.
Farhan Saeed took to Twitter to announce a promotional musical track dedicated for the party’s election campaign, after he met with PTI chairman Imran Khan on Tuesday.
He wrote: “I am thankful to @ImranKhanPTI and #PTI for trusting me to sing their official song of #Elections2018 campaign. Further, I commend the efforts of PTI SMT & their support throughout.”
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has collaborated with Farhan Saeed to sing its official song for elections 2018 campaign.
Farhan Saeed took to Twitter to announce a promotional musical track dedicated for the party’s election campaign, after he met with PTI chairman Imran Khan on Tuesday.
He wrote: “I am thankful to @ImranKhanPTI and #PTI for trusting me to sing their official song of #Elections2018 campaign. Further, I commend the efforts of PTI SMT & their support throughout.”
Comments