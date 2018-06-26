Tue June 26, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Entertainment

Web Desk
June 26, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Farhan Saeed to sing PTI’s election campaign song

Farhan Saeed meets with PTI chairman Imran Khan on Tuesday

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has collaborated with Farhan Saeed to sing its official song for elections 2018 campaign.

Farhan Saeed took to Twitter to announce a promotional musical track dedicated for the party’s election campaign, after he met with PTI chairman Imran Khan on Tuesday.

x
Advertisement

He wrote: “I am thankful to @ImranKhanPTI and #PTI for trusting me to sing their official song of #Elections2018 campaign. Further, I commend the efforts of PTI SMT & their support throughout.”


Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Entertainment

Bollywood’s upcoming Fanney Khan sets out a teaser

Bollywood’s upcoming Fanney Khan sets out a teaser
Deepika Padukone deserves equal pay, Ranbir Kapoor opens up about wage disparity

Deepika Padukone deserves equal pay, Ranbir Kapoor opens up about wage disparity
Nick and Priyanka reportedly getting engaged next month

Nick and Priyanka reportedly getting engaged next month
Has Deepika Padukone bagged a role in Sridevi’s remake film?

Has Deepika Padukone bagged a role in Sridevi’s remake film?
Load More load more