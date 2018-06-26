Farhan Saeed to sing PTI’s election campaign song

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has collaborated with Farhan Saeed to sing its official song for elections 2018 campaign.

Farhan Saeed took to Twitter to announce a promotional musical track dedicated for the party’s election campaign, after he met with PTI chairman Imran Khan on Tuesday.

He wrote: “I am thankful to @ImranKhanPTI and #PTI for trusting me to sing their official song of #Elections2018 campaign. Further, I commend the efforts of PTI SMT & their support throughout.”



