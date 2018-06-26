Tue June 26, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
June 26, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Imran Khan admits presence of Tarin, Qureshi groups in PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan has acknowledged that his party is made up of various groups.

The PTI chief came clean about the grouping aspect present inside his party while talking on Geo News show ‘Capital Talk’ stating that Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Jahangir Tareen both have their own separate groups present in the party.

"There are always intra-party differences within a party. We try to resolve them, but they still exist.," he said.

He went on, nevertheless, to articulate his hopefulness about the notion of grouping altering once the party gets hold of the federal governance.

x
Advertisement

Khan also avowed to not rig out development finances to national and provincial assembly members, maintaining that doing so paves way for corruption.

He commented on Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) stating the air service would not get privatized provided they come into power.

To a question, he said that Sharif brothers are behind Reham Khan's book and former top judge Iftikhar Chaudhry. 

The completely interview with the PTI supremo is being  aired at 8pm today on Geo News.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From National

German envoy visits drained Rawal Lake to highlight water scarcity

German envoy visits drained Rawal Lake to highlight water scarcity

Beyond normal rains predicted in first spell of monsoon

Beyond normal rains predicted in first spell of monsoon
Pakistan world’s largest host of refugees: UN

Pakistan world’s largest host of refugees: UN
Hussain Nawaz responds to UK daily’s report on London properties

Hussain Nawaz responds to UK daily’s report on London properties
Load More load more