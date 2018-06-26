Imran Khan admits presence of Tarin, Qureshi groups in PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan has acknowledged that his party is made up of various groups.

The PTI chief came clean about the grouping aspect present inside his party while talking on Geo News show ‘Capital Talk’ stating that Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Jahangir Tareen both have their own separate groups present in the party.

"There are always intra-party differences within a party. We try to resolve them, but they still exist.," he said.

He went on, nevertheless, to articulate his hopefulness about the notion of grouping altering once the party gets hold of the federal governance.



Khan also avowed to not rig out development finances to national and provincial assembly members, maintaining that doing so paves way for corruption.

He commented on Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) stating the air service would not get privatized provided they come into power.

To a question, he said that Sharif brothers are behind Reham Khan's book and former top judge Iftikhar Chaudhry.

The completely interview with the PTI supremo is being aired at 8pm today on Geo News.