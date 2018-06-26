Tue June 26, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

AFP
June 26, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Pogba, Lloris rested as Deschamps rotates for Denmark game

MOSCOW: Captain Hugo Lloris and Paul Pogba drop to the bench for France´s World Cup clash against Denmark in Moscow as Didier Deschamps makes six changes for Tuesday´s final group game.

Steve Mandanda starts in goal for France, who are already guaranteed a place in the last 16, while Pogba and Blaise Matuidi are left out with the pair a yellow card away from suspension.

x
Advertisement

Ousmane Dembele, Thomas Lemar and Steven Nzonzi are all included with Kylian Mbappe starting on the bench.

Presnel Kimpembe replaces Samuel Umtiti in central defence as Raphael Varane takes over the armband, while Djibril Sidibe comes in for Benjamin Pavard at right-back.

Denmark show three changes to the side that drew 1-1 with Australia, forward Yussuf Poulsen is suspended after collecting a booking in the first two games.

Martin Braithwaite and Andreas Cornelius come into the team as part of a three-man attack, while Mathias Jorgensen is selected ahead of Lasse Schone in midfield.

France need a point to clinch top spot in Group C, while Denmark would also advance as runners-up with a draw at the Luzhniki Stadium.

Starting line-ups for the World Cup Group C match between France and Denmark in Moscow on Tuesday (1400 GMT kick-off):

France (4-2-3-1)

Steve Mandanda; Djibril Sidibe, Raphael Varane (capt), Presnel Kimpembe, Lucas Hernandez; N´Golo Kante, Steven Nzonzi; Thomas Lemar, Ousmane Dembele, Antoine Griezmann; Olivier Giroud

Coach: Didier Deschamps (FRA)

Denmark (4-3-3)

Kasper Schmeichel; Henrik Dalsgaard, Simon Kjaer (capt), Andreas Christensen, Jens Stryger Larsen; Mathias Jorgensen, Thomas Delaney, Christian Eriksen; Martin Braithwaite, Pione Sisto, Andreas Cornelius

Coach: Age Hareide (NOR)

Referee: Sandro Ricci (BRA)

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Sports

Why can't Pak India play a bilateral series: Miandad

Why can't Pak India play a bilateral series: Miandad
Global T20 Canada featuring Afridi, Warner, Gayle includes local players

Global T20 Canada featuring Afridi, Warner, Gayle includes local players
Pakistan, Australia, India to battle for top spot in T20I team rankings

Pakistan, Australia, India to battle for top spot in T20I team rankings
PCB calls 26 emerging players to NCA training camp

PCB calls 26 emerging players to NCA training camp
Load More load more