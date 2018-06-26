Why can't Pak India play a bilateral series: Miandad

ISLAMABAD: Batting legend Javed Miandad Tuesday questioned Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and Board of Control for Cricket in India(BCCI) that why cannot both nations play a bilateral series when they regularly face each other in a world tournament.

Talking to APP, Miandad, who played for Pakistan in Tests and One-Day Internationals between 1975 and 1996, said it is beyond his understanding that when both Pakistan and India can play each other in a world tournament like World Cup, Champions Trophy, World Twenty20 and Asia Cup then why can’t in a bilateral series.

“The more we play, the more hatred will end among both countries and relations would get better,” he said and added it is time the politicians stop politicizing the matter.

Miandad, who was ranked 44th among the best cricketers of all time by the ESPN Legends of Cricket, pointed out that Ashes series between Australia and England saying they too cannot stand each other on the field but still play as it is sportsman spirit.

“We (Pakistan and India) can rule the world of cricket if we work and play together,” he said.

Speaking on International Cricket Council (ICC)'s decision to convert 2021 Champions Trophy scheduled in India into a World T20 event, finally scrapping the eight-team ODI tournament, Miandad said it is a good decision as cricket these days is getting faster and people are more interested in watching shorter format cricket instead of longer ones.

“However the ICC must keep a strict eye on match fixing issues as shorter formats involve a bigger threat of fixing,” he said.