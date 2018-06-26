Tue June 26, 2018
Entertainment

June 26, 2018

Deepika Padukone deserves equal pay, Ranbir Kapoor opens up about wage disparity

With the entire film industry in India standing divided on the subject of pay disparity gap, Ranbir Kapoor has voiced his support in favor of an equal pay scale.

The 35-year-old actor spoke on the topic of Deepika Padukone and the wage disparity between the female and male actors present in the industry.

“If I am on a project and there is Deepika on it, Deepika is as big or a bigger star than me so there has to be equality, or she gets the bigger piece of the pie, but somebody has to do it,” stated the Sanju star.

Bollywood’s bathing beauty Deepika Padukone on the other hand, stands as the industry’s highest paid actress and in her last film ‘Padmaavat’ was paid more than her male co-star Ranveer Singh.

Kapoor and Paudkone have shared the screen-space ample times in films including ‘Tamasha’, ‘Bachna Ae Haseeno’, ‘Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani’.

