Sanjay had 308 girlfriends, would take them mother’s fake grave, reveals Hirani

MUMBAI: In shocking revelations about Bollywood dashing star Sanjay Dutt, renowned director Rajkumar Hirani, in an interview, divulged the secrets of the actor's life.



The director has revealed a shocking detail from Sanjay Dutt’s life, claiming that Sanjay had 308 girlfriends, adding the Bollywood star used to tell women lie in order to make them emotional and ultimately get in their beds. Indian media reported.



Reports, citing Hirani, said, Dutt would take women to a random grave and tell them it is his mother’s, which would make the women feel special. After that unusual meeting, the girl would feel emotionally attached to Sanju. The reality was that the grave was not his mother’s.

In the Bollywood director's upcoming biopic, Sanju, on the Indian star Sanjay Dutt, the actor’s ‘girlfriend count’ is revealed to be more than 300 in a scene. Reports said that Dutt was notorious for having affairs with several senior, junior and his contemporary female actors.

Ranbir, who plays Dutt in Sanju, revealed his count is much lesser and would never be comfortable in revealing his own number if a film was ever to be made on his life.



“No... I actually won’t allow. I don’t think I am a courageous man like Sanju sir to give my life out so openly. But my count has been less than ten, so people can’t make a biopic on me,” Ranbir had said at the film’s trailer launch in May.

Sanju is scheduled to release on June 29, The is produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra