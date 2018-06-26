Tue June 26, 2018
National

Web Desk
June 26, 2018

PTI couldn't secure enough seats in 2013 polls due to inexperience: Imran

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan Monday said that his party failed  to secure enough seats in 2013 general elections due  to  lack of experience.

PTI chief, in an interview, said  eighty percent of the candidates of his party,in last elections, were novice and inexperienced, adding that  the situation is different today as  his party will contest upcoming elections with full preparation.

x
Imran Khan said his party  had issued tickets for elections in 232 National Assembly constituencies.

He said that he had always fought against corruption, he added, citing a survey, that the least amount of corruption was recorded in PTI-Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Highlighting the  performance of PTI government in the province, Imran said that his party-led government established 15 new hospitals in KP, besides upgrading old hospitals.

To a question regarding Punjab province, Khan claimed that his party’s graph was rising in the province.

PTI chief  said that, after coming into power , his party will bring back the lost glory of the country, adding that  his government will provide jobs to people and improve the tax collection mechanism.

