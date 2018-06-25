Monday at a Glance - June 25, 2018

The highlights of yesterday's (Monday, June 25 2018) events, from Pakistan and around the world on all the happenings in politics, sports, science, entertainment, business, etc.

PAKISTAN

NAB headquarters threatened with explosives, reveals chief Javed Iqbal

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) headquarters has been threatened with explosives, said Chairman (R) Justice Javed Iqbal on Monday.

Speaking at a meeting with officers at NAB’s Lahore complex, the chairman revealed the news of threats being issued to the anti-corruption body’s headquarters.

NAB arrests Chaudhry Nisar’s rival candidate

Pakistan’s anti-corruption watchdog has arrested PML-N leader Raja Qamar-ul-Islam over his alleged involvement in Punjab’s Saaf Pani Company scam.

Qamar-ul-Islam, a PML-N candidate and Chaudhry Nisar’s opponent in NA-59 (Rawalpinidi), was one of the board members of the Saaf Pani company.

Army Chief Gen. Bajwa meets Caretaker PM Nasirul Mulk

Islamabad: Chief of Army Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa held meeting with caretaker Prime Minister Nasirul Mulk at PM House.

Imran Khan can contest from NA-95 Mianwali

The objections raised by the rival candidates against Imran Khan’s nomination for NA-95 constituency were rejected by the appellate tribunal of Lahore High Court.

Imran Khan kicks off PTI campaign

MIANWALI: PTI chairman Imran Khan has kick started his party's campaign for the general elections 2018 from his hometown of Mianwali.

Addressing a gathering of supporters here on Sunday, Imran Khan said that he chose Mianwali to start his election campaign because he had started his political career from this city.

He said that both the PPP and PML-N had awarded ticket to their relatives. “My relatives were asking for ticket in Mianwali. I was under immense pressure but I did not budge,” he said ."We have given tickets on merit."

Umar Akmal appears before PCB’s anti-corruption unit over fixing claims

LAHORE: The Anti-Corruption Unit of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) grilled cricketer Umar Akmal after he claimed he was approached by bookies for spot-fixing.

Umar Akmal appeared before PCB’s anti-corruption unit on Monday.

Erdogan wins

ANKARA: President Recep Tayyip Erdogan won a new mandate in presidential elections in the first round of voting by winning more than half of the votes, the chief of Turkey´s election authority said Monday.

Saudi women driving ban ends

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia´s decades-long ban on women driving ended on Sunday, according to a previous government announcement.

Potentially thousands of women are expected to take the wheel, as the kingdom overturns the world´s only ban on female motorists.

First Russia air strikes hit south Syria since 2017 truce: monitor

Beirut: Russia bombed rebel-held areas in Syria´s south late Saturday for the first time since it agreed on a ceasefire there nearly a year ago, a monitor said.

Salah´s Egypt leave World Cup winless after late Saudi defeat

Volgograd, Russia: Saudi Arabia winger Salem Al-Dawsari scored a last-gasp winner as Mohamed Salah´s Egypt suffered a 2-1 loss in their Group A dead rubber in Volgograd on Monday.

Uruguay top World Cup Group A, Russia second after 3-0 defeat

SAMARA, Russia: Luis Suarez helped fire Uruguay into the last 16 of the World Cup as Group A winners on Monday after opening the scoring in their 3-0 win over host nation Russia, who had a man sent off.