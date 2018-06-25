England World Cup TV audiences beating royal wedding

London-A peak television audience of more than 14 million saw England beat Panama 6-1 in the World Cup, again beating viewing figures for the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the BBC figures said Monday.

Harry Kane scored a hat-trick in Sunday´s match as Gareth Southgate´s men secured their place in the last 16 in England´s largest ever win at a World Cup finals.

The BBC said 14.1 million people watched the match on its main terrestrial BBC One channel -- a UK audience share of 82.9 percent -- with 2.8 million live stream requests on its online platforms.

BBC chiefs said the average match audience was 12.8m. It was 16.6m for England´s opening match of the World Cup, the 2-1 win against Tunisia.

The royal wedding on May 19 had an average audience of 11.5 million.

The figures do not include the audience for the build-up and post-match coverage, and do not take into account those watching in pubs or on giant public screens.