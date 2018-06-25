Female PTI member breaks out in protest at Fawad Chaudhry's presser

LAHORE: A female member of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) broke out in protest for not being given the electoral ticket from a vacant constituency.



Fatima, a discontented female member of the party, arose in protest at a press conference held by PTI spokesman Fawad Chaudhry here on Monday.

She complained about unequal distribution of tickets by the party leaders and went onto state that the female members have made significant contributions but have been neglected in the selection process of candidates for general seats.

Fatima objected that she had filed her nomination papers for PP-186 but was not awarded the ticket in spite of the constituency being vacant.

Chaudhry retorted to the demonstrator asking if she has made her point to which she replied: “You always speak out in favor of the victims, so you should speak for the victims present inside the party as well.”

“You’re given a chance to speak time and again, but it isn’t often that we are given an opportunity to talk,” stated Fatima upon Chaudhry interrupting her outcry.

She further complained that there are numerous senior female members of the party who have contributed immensely and are deserving of unprejudiced conduct but have faced negligence instead.

Earlier this week, the women’s wing of the party had protested in front of PTI chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi’s residence as well.