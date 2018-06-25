Meesha levelled harassment allegations for cheap publicity: Ali Zafar's counsel tells court

Singer Meesha Shafi has been ordered by a sessions court to reply to a Rs1 billion defamation suit filed against her by Ali Zafar, before July 5.

Zafar's counsel termed Shafi's accusations of harassment against his client as 'baseless' and 'false' amid a hearing which was headed by Additional Sessions Judge Shehzad Ahmed, Geo TV reported.

The legal team went on further saying, “Meesha did not apologise despite being sent a legal notice.”

The report cited the counsel pressuring the court to order Shafi into submitting the defamation charges of Rs1 billion, stating: “She levelled allegations against my client for cheap publicity.”

Last week, on Saturday Shafi was served a legal notice by Zafar under the Defamation Ordinance of 2002, claiming a fine of Rs1 billion.