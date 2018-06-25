Meesha levelled harassment allegations for cheap publicity: Ali Zafar's counsel tells court

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Singer Meesha Shafi has been ordered by a sessions court to reply to a Rs1 billion defamation suit filed against her by Ali Zafar, before July 5.
Zafar's counsel termed Shafi's accusations of harassment against his client as 'baseless' and 'false' amid a hearing which was headed by Additional Sessions Judge Shehzad Ahmed, Geo TV reported.
The legal team went on further saying, “Meesha did not apologise despite being sent a legal notice.”
The report cited the counsel pressuring the court to order Shafi into submitting the defamation charges of Rs1 billion, stating: “She levelled allegations against my client for cheap publicity.”
Last week, on Saturday Shafi was served a legal notice by Zafar under the Defamation Ordinance of 2002, claiming a fine of Rs1 billion.
