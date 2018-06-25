Mon June 25, 2018
National

Web Desk
June 25, 2018

Punjab government instructs graduate teachers to be addressed with ‘honorable’ prefix

LAHORE: The Punjab Education Department issued a notification instructing all graduate teachers to be referred officially with the prefix of ‘honorable’ in written and verbal instances.

The decision had come while corresponding letters of appreciation and promotion orders.

The notification read: “Article 25-A of the Constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan states that ‘the state shall provide to all children of the age of five to sixteen years in such manner as may be determined by law’. Sustainable Development Goal – 4 (SDG-4) focuses on ‘ensuring inclusive and equitable quality education and promote lifelong learning opportunities for all.”

Furthermore it went on to highlight that the execution of Article 25-A and SDG-4 was made possible through the key role played by the teachers.

“And so, the eminence and eradication require motivation and respect of teachers,” it added.

The notification also cites that the issuance has come forth while Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Dr Hassan Askari is with the portfolio of Education minister.

