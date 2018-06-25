Saudi singer releases new song to celebrate women getting behind wheels in Saudi Arabia

After the revolutionary move that permitted women in Saudi Arabia behind wheels, a wave of excitement has been unleashed throughout the country with one female singer rejoicing the move with a new song.



Saudi singer Tamtam has come forth in celebration of women getting a step closer to equal rights in the country through her new song titled ‘Drive.’

The 25-year-old Arab singer who learned to drive at the age of 18 while studying in America stated: “The song is inspired by Saudi women now having a bigger voice. It is about realizing how strong we are and never ever losing hope.”

The track that expands over the slot of four minutes exhibits the singer with her two female friends touring California’s Orange County in a vintage yellow Mustang.

The song was written and composed in merely 30 minutes according to the singer because as she puts it: “I was so inspired and happy!”

In reference to the lifting of the ban that disabled female drivers from hopping behind the wheels in Saudi Arabia, the singer stated: “I’m so happy the time has come. I’m proud of my country for lifting the ban and for showing us that it’s our time now. I’m also so proud of the women in my country for being brave, for knowing how strong we are and for constantly having the drive that keeps pushing us forward to make positive change.”