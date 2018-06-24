Sun June 24, 2018
World

AFP
June 24, 2018

Turkey votes in pivotal test for Erdogan

ISTANBUL: Turks were voting Sunday in dual parliamentary and presidential polls seen as President Recep Tayyip Erdogan´s toughest election test, with the opposition revitalised and his popularity at risk from growing economic troubles.

Over 56 million eligible voters were for the first time casting ballots in both elections, with Erdogan looking for a first round knockout and an overall majority for his ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) to extend his 15 year grip on power.

But both these goals are in doubt in the face of an energetic campaign by the secular Republican People´s Party (CHP) candidate Muharrem Ince, who has rivalled Erdogan´s charisma and crowd-pulling on the campaign trail, and a strong opposition alliance in the legislative polls.

"I hope for the best for our nation," said Ince as he cast his ballot in his native port town of Yalova south of Istanbul, vowing to spend the night at the headquarters of Turkey´s election authority in Ankara to ensure a fair count.

Voting in Istanbul along with his son-in-law and Energy Minister Berat Albayrak, Erdogan said he expected turnout to be strong in an indication of "how mature democracy is in Turkey."

The CHP said it had recorded violations in particular in the southeastern province of Sanliurfa. But Erdogan insisted there was no major problem. In a later tweet, Ince vowed to protect every vote "with my life."

