Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli served legal notice by man schooled for littering in viral video

India’s power couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli has been served a legal notice by the man who was seen getting schooled by the famed actor for littering a street in Mumbai.



As per news reports, the legal notice has been served by Arhan Singh, the man who threw plastic out of his car window and was fiercely criticized over this act not only by the star couple but also got thrashed massively on social media after Virat posted the video online.

"Hi. My legal advisors have sent a notice to Mr Virat Kohli and Mrs Anushka Sharma Kohli. As the ball is in their court, no comments now. As in all fairness I should await their response," read Arhan’s statement.

The footage posted by the cricketer had received mixed reactions from the internet with many stepping forward in support of the duo while others terming the PK actor as “rude”, “impolite” or “arrogant.”

Soon after the video became viral, Arhan retorted to the couple’s attack in a Facebook post by saying: "The garbage that mistakenly went out of the window of my 'luxury car' was way less than the garbage that came out from your mouth, from your 'luxury car's window, or the trashy mind of Virat Kohli to shoot and post this online... for whatever gains. Now that's some serious trash."