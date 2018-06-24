Blast rocks Zimbabwe president´s rally

Bulawayo, Zimbabwe: Zimbabwe´s President Emmerson Mnangagwa said Saturday he narrowly survived an attempt on his life after a blast at a party rally that injured two of his vice-presidents and several party officials.



Fifteen people were injured, three seriously and some lost limbs, in the explosion during an election campaign event in Zimbabwe´s second city Bulawayo, according to Health Minister David Parirenyatwa.

Footage circulating on social media showed an explosion and plumes of smoke around the president as he descended stairs from the podium at the city´s White City stadium.

Mnangagwa suggested he was the target of the attack, which he said also injured Vice-Presidents Kembo Mohadi and Constantino Chiwenga.

"I am used to these attempts," Mnangagwa told state media, adding that an object "exploded a few inches away from me -- but it is not my time".

ZANU-PF chairwoman and cabinet minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri and Mary Chiwenga, the wife of vice president Chiwenga, were also among those injured, he said, as was deputy parliament speaker Mabel Chinomona.

- ´Senseless act of violence´ -

The "blast... has affected my vice-presidents -- especially comrade Mohadi," he added.

Mohadi suffered leg injuries, while Chiwenga had slight bruises to his face, according to the presidential spokesman George Charamba.

State broadcaster ZBC described the blast as "an assassination attempt".

But Mnangagwa insisted that the "country is peaceful" as Zimbabwe prepares to stage its first ever elections not to feature former president Robert Mugabe on July 30.

"Several people were affected by the blast, and I have already been to visit them in the hospital," Mnangagwa wrote on his verified Facebook account describing the attack as a "senseless act of violence".

"The campaign so far has been conducted in a free and peaceful environment, and we will not allow this cowardly act to get in our way as we move towards elections."

State media also reported that the ZANU-PF party secretary in charge of political organisation, Engelbert Rugeje, was injured, as were several security personnel.

Injured ZANU-PF supporters were pictured in a nearby hospital where one man wearing a blood-stained party T-shirt waited for treatment.

According to Charamba, the president was "evacuated successfully" to his official residence in Bulawayo.