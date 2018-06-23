Saudi women driving ban ends

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia allowed women to drive from Sunday, overturning the world´s only ban on female motorists, a historic reform that is expected to usher in a new era of social mobility.



The lifting of the ban is part of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman´s reform drive to modernise the country.

Potentially thousands of female drivers are set to take the wheel as the desert kingdom ends the decades-old ban.

"It is a historic moment for every Saudi woman," Sabika al-Dosari, a Saudi television presenter who drove minutes after the ban was lifted in the eastern city of Al-Khobar, told AFP.

"Those days of waiting long hours for a driver are over," Hatoun bin Dakhil, a 21-year-old pharmacy student, told AFP.

"We no longer need a man."

The kingdom earlier this month began issuing its first driving licences to women in decades.

Some three million women in Saudi Arabia could receive licences and actively begin driving by 2020, according to consultancy firm PricewaterhouseCoopers.

A handful of female driving schools have cropped up in cities like Riyadh and Jeddah, training women to drive cars and also Harley Davidson motorbikes -- scenes that were unimaginable even a year ago.