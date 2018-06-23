FIFA 2018: Germany rescue World Cup hopes with dramatic win over Sweden

Sochi, Russia: Toni Kroos rescued Germany´s World Cup hopes in dramatic fashion on Saturday, curling in a stunning free-kick deep in injury time to seal a 2-1 win against Sweden.



The defending champions were in desperate trouble when Ola Toivonen put the Swedes ahead in the first half and even though Marco Reus equalised shortly after the interval, Joachim Loew´s men could not find the goal they craved as time ticked away.

Germany´s task was made more difficult when key defender Jerome Boateng was sent off in the 82st minute for a second yellow card.

But Kroos stepped up in the 95th minute to curl a free-kick from the left edge of the penalty area into the top corner, beating the despairing dive of Robin Olsen, who had been outstanding in the Swedish goal.

The result in Sochi means Germany join Sweden on three points in Group F, with Mexico in the lead on six points after their earlier victory against South Korea, who have no points after two games.

The final games in the group on Wednesday pit South Korea against Germany and Mexico against Sweden.

Mexico showed that their shock defeat of Germany last weekend was no fluke with a 2-1 defeat of South Korea in Rostov-on-Don.

West Ham striker Javier Hernandez grabbed his 50th international goal while Los Angeles FC forward Carlos Vela was also on target from the penalty spot.

South Korea scored a late consolation strike from Tottenham´s Son Heung-min, but it was too little, too late for the Asian giants, who desperately needed a victory after losing to Sweden in their opening game.

"Sometimes against teams that have less of a footballing tradition than the biggest nations, you can tend to rest on your laurels and lose concentration," said Mexico coach Juan Carlos Osorio.

"But it was a deserved victory. We are very happy and we share that with the whole of the country."