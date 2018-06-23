Rashid reckons even full-strength Australia would struggle against England

Manchester, United Kingdom: Adil Rashid believes England would be on the brink of whitewashing Australia 5-0 even if the world champions had been able to select their strongest one-day international side.

England head into Sunday´s series finale at Old Trafford just one win away from completing their first 5-0 clean sweep in any format against Australia in more than 140 years of matches between the arch-rivals.

The tourists, however, are without six first-choice ODI players.

Former captain Steve Smith and his deputy David Warner, two of the world´s leading batsmen, were both given year-long bans for their roles in the Cape Town ball-tampering scandal in March that saw Test opener Cameron Bancroft receive a nine-month suspension for applying sandpaper to the ball.

Meanwhile Ashes-winning fast bowlers Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood were not selected for this current tour because of injury, with all-rounder Mitchell Marsh ruled out as well.

But most of those absentees were involved when England, following their Ashes hammering, won 4-1 in an ODI series in January.

Eoin Morgan´s men have since gone on to cement their place at number one in the ODI world rankings and leg-spinner Rashid, asked if the current series would have turned out differently against a full-strength Australia side told reporters at Old Trafford on Saturday: "No, I don´t think so.

"Those players were still playing in Australia -- Steve Smith, Warner, Cummins, Hazlewood. They were still playing.

"We won 4-1 there, and here it´s 4-0, so I think it´s very similar."

But England leg-spinner Rashid stressed the side were keen to avoid getting ahead of themselves, saying of a possible clean sweep: "We´re not talking about that at the moment.

"Once the game´s done, if you´ve got the whitewash, then you´ve got things to talk about."

Spin has proved Australia´s undoing this series, with Rashid the leading England wicket-taker with 11 dismissals and 19 together with off-spinner Moeen Ali.

Old Trafford has a reputation for aiding spinners but Rashid emphasised the importance of not taking conditions at the Manchester ground for granted.

"We can´t take it lightly but once know you have one over (a team), you´ve got (a few) wickets, you know they´ll always have that in the back of their minds.

- ´Proud´ -

Thursday´s six-wicket win at Chester-le-Street, a result that put the hosts 4-0 up in the series, also saw Rashid become England´s most successful spinner in ODI cricket, with his tally of 106 wickets taking him above retired off-spinner Graeme Swann.

"I´m proud of that," said Rashid.

"Swanny was a great bowler for England across all formats, so going past him means a lot."

Rashid, however, will not be adding to his tally of 38 wickets in 10 Tests anytime soon, having taken the controversial decision to abandon all red-ball cricket this season ahead of next year´s World Cup on home soil.

"I´ve got no regrets," insisted the 30-year-old Yorkshireman.

"Whether things had been going well or badly for me, I wouldn´t have any regrets.

"It´s the decision I made, and I´m happy with it," he added.