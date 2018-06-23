Sat June 23, 2018
National

Web Desk
June 23, 2018

Zardari pays tributes to Army officers and soldiers

Islamabad: Former President of Pakistan and President Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians Asif Ali Zardari has expressed his deep sorrow and grief over the martyrdom of two army personnel during an operation against terrorists in South Waziristan. 

Two army personnel Hawaldar Razzaq Khan and Mumtaz Hussain were martyred in a fire exchange with terrorists on Saturday in South Waziristan.

In a statement former President sympathized with the bereaved families and said that his thoughts are with the families of martyrs. 

He expressed satisfaction over the successful operation by the Army in South Waziristan.

 Zardari paid rich tributes to Army officers and soldiers for fighting and winning war against terrorists.

