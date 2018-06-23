Sat June 23, 2018
Entertainment

Web Desk
June 23, 2018

It's time we start treating our actresses with respect: Akshay Kumar

Famed Bollywood actress Akshay Kumar believes it is high time actresses get equal respect and importance in films as their male counterparts.

Talking about gender equity and on doing a cameo in a women-centric film, Akshay said, “It’s time the industry as a whole started giving that respect to our actresses. A film isn’t complete without a hero. Similarly, movies can’t be made without the heroine either. I would happily do these roles whenever necessary.”

Akshay also stated that he wishes to invest his time and money in films that project women in headstrong characters.

About choosing the right scripts, Akshay said that it is very similar to fishing: “You cast your net and wait… Sometimes you get something outstanding, sometimes you don’t. But yes, my team and I have discussed the idea of making a powerful film with a strong female character.” 

