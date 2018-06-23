Sat June 23, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

Web Desk
June 23, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Pakistan-India clash in opener of Champions Trophy Hockey 2018

Pakistan and India are playing in the lung-opener of the Champions Trophy hockey tournament, which has begun in Breda, Holland on Saturday.

This is a crucial match between the two arch rivals – Pakistan ranked number 13 in the world and India ranked at world number 6.

x
Advertisement

The last encounter between the two teams was during the XXI Commonwealth Games 2018 at Gold Coast where Pakistan held India to a draw.

The Champions Trophy hockey tournament also features Olympic champions Argentina, Australia, Belgium and Holland.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Sports

Lukaku and Hazard score two each in Belgian rout

Lukaku and Hazard score two each in Belgian rout
´Groundbreaking´ Mauresmo appointed French Davis Cup captain

´Groundbreaking´ Mauresmo appointed French Davis Cup captain
Fifa World Cup 2018: Belgium unchanged for Tunisia clash

Fifa World Cup 2018: Belgium unchanged for Tunisia clash
Fifa World Cup 2018: Messi on a mission as Argentina train with renewed hope

Fifa World Cup 2018: Messi on a mission as Argentina train with renewed hope
Load More load more