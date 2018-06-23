Pakistan-India clash in opener of Champions Trophy Hockey 2018

Pakistan and India are playing in the lung-opener of the Champions Trophy hockey tournament, which has begun in Breda, Holland on Saturday.

This is a crucial match between the two arch rivals – Pakistan ranked number 13 in the world and India ranked at world number 6.

The last encounter between the two teams was during the XXI Commonwealth Games 2018 at Gold Coast where Pakistan held India to a draw.

The Champions Trophy hockey tournament also features Olympic champions Argentina, Australia, Belgium and Holland.