Facebook, Twitter shut down Hezbollah accounts

Facebook and Twitter accounts of Lebanon's Hezbollah movement have been closed, the group said on Saturday.
A website associated with the group accused the US-based social websites of running an “anti-media campaign,” .
Israeli media reports said internet users have been directed to new and already existing pages associated with Hezbollah.
There was no immediate explanation from either Facebook or Twitter.
