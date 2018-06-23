Sat June 23, 2018
World

Web Desk
June 23, 2018

Facebook, Twitter shut down Hezbollah accounts

Facebook and Twitter accounts of Lebanon's Hezbollah movement have been closed, the group said on Saturday.

A website associated with the group accused the US-based social websites of running an “anti-media campaign,” .

Israeli media reports said internet users have been directed  to new and already existing pages associated with Hezbollah.

There was no immediate explanation from either Facebook or Twitter. 

