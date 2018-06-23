Love is in the air: Priyanka and Nick in India to meet ‘her mother’

Rumours regarding Indian actress Priyanka Chopra and American singer Nick Jonas tying the knot continue to mount as the couple is on a visit to India to meet Priyanka’s mother reportedly.



According to media reports, Priyanka and Nick arrived in India on Thursday and were seen having dinner with Priyanka’s mother, Madhu Chopra on the eve of Friday.



A source close to the couple revealed that both of them are ‘very happy’ and ‘it’s getting serious’ with both Priyanka and Nick getting to know each other's families.



It was only recently that Pee Cee accompanied Nick to his cousin’s wedding in New Jersey.

