Sat June 23, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Entertainment

Web Desk
June 23, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Love is in the air: Priyanka and Nick in India to meet ‘her mother’

x
Advertisement

Rumours regarding Indian actress Priyanka Chopra and American singer Nick Jonas tying the knot continue to mount as the couple is on a visit to India to meet Priyanka’s mother reportedly. 

According to media reports, Priyanka and Nick arrived in India on Thursday and were seen having dinner with Priyanka’s mother, Madhu Chopra on the eve of Friday.

A source close to the couple revealed that both of them are ‘very happy’ and ‘it’s getting serious’ with both Priyanka and Nick getting to know each other's families. 

 It was only recently that Pee Cee accompanied Nick to his cousin’s wedding in New Jersey.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Entertainment

'Child’s Play' franchise gives out teaser for upcoming TV series

'Child’s Play' franchise gives out teaser for upcoming TV series
Judge clears way for trial over Kanye ´exclusive´

Judge clears way for trial over Kanye ´exclusive´
Remembering Amjad Sabri on his second death anniversary

Remembering Amjad Sabri on his second death anniversary
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas reportedly spotted in India

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas reportedly spotted in India
Load More load more