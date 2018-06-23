Sat June 23, 2018
National

Web Desk
June 23, 2018

Three minors among five of a family killed in Sargodha firing

LAHORE: Five members of a family, including three children and a woman, were gunned down in Sargodha early on Saturday.

According to reports, unknown gunmen broke into a house and opened fire on the residents, killing five members and injuring one in Bhalwal Tehsil of Sargodha district.

The dead and injured were shifted to hospital , while the cause of the incident was unknown.

