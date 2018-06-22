Fri June 22, 2018
June 22, 2018

Ahmed Raza’s journey from Sialkot to FIFA World Cup will be documented by SOC Films

Fifteen year old Ahmed Raza who conducted the coin-toss for Brazil vs. Costa Rica game on Friday expressed his delight on having his dream fulfilled.

The Pakistani teenager on being a part of the FIFA World Cup 2018 has stated: “I could have never imagined that I would be here. I am so happy to be at the St. Petersburg Stadium.”

Hailing from Sialkot Raza’s family has been involved in the business of hand-stitching footballs for the FIFA World Cup since the past three generations.

The football fanatic also claims to be a devoted follower of Brazilian football player Neymar Jr.

Raza’s sail from Sialkot to St. Petersburg Stadium is being recorded by Pakistan’s acclaimed filmmaker and two time Academy Award winner Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy and private company.

Team captain of Pakistan men’s national football team, Kaleemullah will also be hopping onboard with Raza as he boards the journey to the FIFA World Cup Arena.

