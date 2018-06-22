JoAnne Wagner assumes charge as U.S. Consul General in Karachi

KARACHI: JoAnne Wagner assumed her position as the United States Consul General in Karachi, on June 21, 2018.



A career member of the United States Senior Foreign Service, she most recently served in Washington, DC with the Board of Examiners, helping to select the next generation of U.S. diplomats. Prior to that, CG Wagner was the U.S. Assistance Coordinator in Kyiv, Ukraine, where she was responsible for coordinating U.S. Government support activities with the Ukrainian Government and other donors.

Consul General Wagner also served as Minister-Counselor for Political Affairs at the United States Mission to the European Union, Deputy Director of the Office of Pakistan Affairs, Deputy Counselor for Political-Military Affairs at the United States Embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan, and Deputy Chief of Mission at the United States Embassy in Bujumbura, Burundi.

Consul General Wagner has a Juris Doctor from Saint Louis University School of Law and a Masters in National Security Strategy from the National War College of the National Defense University.