Thu June 21, 2018
Sports

AFP
June 21, 2018

FIFA World Cup 2018: France into knockout stage after beating Peru

Yekaterinburg, Russia: France reached the last 16 of the World Cup on Thursday after Kylian Mbappe´s 34th minute goal defeated Peru.

Mbappe, at 19 years and 183 days, became France´s youngest ever World Cup scorer but Peru will exit the tournament despite a spirited second-half performance.

Messi under pressure at World Cup as Ronaldo scores again

Sri Lanka skipper appeals ban over ball tampering: ICC

FIFA World Cup 2018: Australia and Denmark draw 1-1 in Group C match

FIFA World Cup 2018: Australia unchanged for crunch Denmark clash

