FIFA World Cup 2018: France into knockout stage after beating Peru

Yekaterinburg, Russia: France reached the last 16 of the World Cup on Thursday after Kylian Mbappe´s 34th minute goal defeated Peru.
Mbappe, at 19 years and 183 days, became France´s youngest ever World Cup scorer but Peru will exit the tournament despite a spirited second-half performance.
