Ramesh Taurani confirms production of Race 4





Not long after the release of Bollywood’s much anticipated Race 3, the Salman Khan-starrer is returning with a fourth part, as confirmed by producer Ramesh Taurani.

Following the immense success of Race 3 at the box office, the producer of the franchise Ramesh Taurani has announced his decision to carry forward the venture with a fourth installment which will have the lead actor Salman Khan working on it.

The producer denying rumors of Khan landing on sets of Race 4 before Dabbang 3 stated that the franchise requires time to finalize the script and cast before going on floors.

“Race 4 will definitely be produced. But the script will be decided before and right now nothing is decided,” he stated.

The action thriller released its third sequel this Eid which surpassed the benchmark of Rs120 crore within a mere four day time period, making it this year’s biggest grosser thus far.