Thu June 21, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
June 21, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Today is the longest day of year 2018

Today is the longest day of the year of the current year, Pakistan Met office said on Thursday

Although the actual hours in the day don't change, the amount of sunshine received is longer than that of any other day, according to experts.

x
Advertisement

Known as the summer solstice, this event will be followed by the start of shorter days and longer nights for countries including Pakistan located in the northern hemisphere of the globe.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From National

'World's longest-serving' Pakistani ambassador Jamsheed Marker passes away

'World's longest-serving' Pakistani ambassador Jamsheed Marker passes away
Man accused of harassing Kalash women apologises in latest video

Man accused of harassing Kalash women apologises in latest video

Shebaz advised to use pedestrian crossing to cross road

Shebaz advised to use pedestrian crossing to cross road
Army Chief sends flowers, wishes for ailing Kulsoom Nawaz

Army Chief sends flowers, wishes for ailing Kulsoom Nawaz
Load More load more