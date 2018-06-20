Wed June 20, 2018
National

Web Desk
June 21, 2018

Army Chief sends flowers, wishes for ailing Kulsoom Nawaz Sharif

LONDON: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa sent a flower bouquet to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s ailing wife Begum Kulsoom in hospital on Wednesday, wishing her early recovery.

Expressing his sympathy for former first lady, Army Chief sent best wishes and prayers for a speedy recovery of Begum Kulsoom Nawaz Sharif.

Kulsoom Nawaz was shifted to the intensive care unit of the London hospital after her health deteriorated on June 14.

The former first lady is said to have not regained consciousness since.

The wife of former premier was admitted to the hospital on June 13 as per doctors' advice, where she had suffered heart attack.

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter, Maryam Nawaz are also in  London as they were allowed by the court to visit the former first lady and then given four-day exemption.

