Wed June 20, 2018
National

Web Desk
June 20, 2018

Afghan's Abdullah accepts President Mamnoon's invitation to visit Pakistan

DUSHANBE:  President Mamnoon Hussain on Wednesday said since peace and stability in Afghanistan was a must for regional stability and development, Pakistan was working with Afghanistan to achieve this objective.

The President said this during a meeting with Chief Executive of Afghanistan Abdullah Abdullah held here on the request of latter.

President Mamnoon said high level contacts between Pakistan and Afghanistan were very important and in this regard Pakistan would fully cooperate with Afghanistan.

The President on this occasion also extended invitation to the Afghan CEO, which he accepted.

