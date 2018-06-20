Wed June 20, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
June 20, 2018

Share

Advertisement

NA-53: Imran Khan files appeal against rejection of nomination paper

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan on Wednesday filed an appeal in Appellate  Tribunal against the Returning Officer's decision to reject his nomination papers from NA-53 for the Genera Election 2018.

Filed through his lawyer Babar Awan, the application stated that the RO's decision contradics the Constitution.

x
Advertisement

It said Imran Khan is chairman of a one of major political parties whose nomination papers have been rejected on week grounds.

The application prayed that nomination papers of Imran Khan be accepted by declaring RO's decision null and void.

Islamabad High Court's Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani would take up Khan's appeal on Thursday for hearing.

According to Geo News, as many as 21 tribunals have been set up where candidates can file appeals till June 22.

 The tribunals would decide the appeals till June 27.

Eight tribunals have been established in Punjab, four in Sindh, six in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and two in Balochistan.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From National

Woman among four 'terrorists' killed in Balochistan operation

Woman among four 'terrorists' killed in Balochistan operation

ECP forms 20 tribunals to hear rejection appeals

ECP forms 20 tribunals to hear rejection appeals
Imran seeks immediate removal of KP governor

Imran seeks immediate removal of KP governor
Watch how Shehbaz Sharif makes across a busy London road

Watch how Shehbaz Sharif makes across a busy London road

Load More load more