NA-53: Imran Khan files appeal against rejection of nomination paper

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan on Wednesday filed an appeal in Appellate Tribunal against the Returning Officer's decision to reject his nomination papers from NA-53 for the Genera Election 2018.

Filed through his lawyer Babar Awan, the application stated that the RO's decision contradics the Constitution.

It said Imran Khan is chairman of a one of major political parties whose nomination papers have been rejected on week grounds.

The application prayed that nomination papers of Imran Khan be accepted by declaring RO's decision null and void.

Islamabad High Court's Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani would take up Khan's appeal on Thursday for hearing.

According to Geo News, as many as 21 tribunals have been set up where candidates can file appeals till June 22.

The tribunals would decide the appeals till June 27.

Eight tribunals have been established in Punjab, four in Sindh, six in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and two in Balochistan.