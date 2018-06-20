Wed June 20, 2018
June 20, 2018

Woman among four 'terrorists' killed in Balochistan operation

QUETTA: Four suspected terrorists including a woman were killed during an operation carried out by the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) on Wednesday, according to Geo News.

A spokesman for the CTD said the operation was conducted at a residential compound in Dasht Tera Meel area on the basis of information provided by an under custody suspect who was also killed during exchange of fire.

He said the terrorists opened fire on police as they entered the compound, adding that one of them blew himself up near the Armored Personnel Carrier (APC) while another was gunned down in retaliatory fire

The spokesman said a female suspect  was also killed during the operation.

Rescue officials claimed that body of a child and an injured woman were also shifted from the site to a hospital, but official sources declined to verify or reject the account.

Arms, ammunition and explosives were also recovered during a search operation in the compound.

IG Balochistan's visit

Balochistan Police Inspector General Mohsin Butt visited the compound where he was briefed by CTD officials.

The IG is said to have appreciated the police for  successfully conducting the operation.

